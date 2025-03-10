Mouser Product of the Week: NXP Semiconductors’ FRDM-MCXW71 Development Board

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Engineers designing, prototyping, and developing embedded applications can benefit from reliable, flexible, and effective solutions that enable them to bring products to market quicker and more easily. These solutions often employ features like low-power capabilities, versatile connectivity, and advanced security.

The FRDM-MCXW71 Development Board from NXP Semiconductors is designed as a compact, scalable board for rapid prototyping and evaluation of the MCXW71 wireless MCU. It is suitable for both consumer and industrial IoT applications, like smart cities and smart homes.

The MCXW71 MCU is based on the Arm® Cortex®-M33 core operating at 96 MHz, and provides up to 1MB of application flash memory and 256KB of radio flash memory.

The FRDM-MCXW71 Development Board in Action

For advanced connectivity features, the development board supports a variety of wireless protocols such as Bluetooth® LE, Zigbee®, Thread, and Matter for multiprotocol communication. The wired connectivity options include SPI, I²C, and UART available through Arduino®, mikroBUS™, or Pmod™ headers, as well as an integrated CAN-FD transceiver for reliable data transfer.

The FRDM-MCXW71 solution also features integrated debugging tools like an on-board MCU-link debugger supporting CMSIS-DAP, and a JTAG/SWD connector. The board also supports the MX25R6435FM2IL0 8MB SPI Flash for additional data storage.

On-board sensors like the FXLS8964AF 3-Axis accelerometer enable motion and orientation sensing, and the ALS-PT19-315C/L177/TR8 light sensor enables ambient light detection.

Getting Started with the FRDM-MCXW71 Development Board

The NXP development board offers expansion through the Arduino® header for shield compatibility, the mikroBUS™ add-on Click ™ boards, and the Pmod™ interface (not populated). For user-friendly interfaces, the board includes RGB User LED for customizable feedback, as well as Reset, ISP, and Wakeup Buttons for direct control.

The contents of the development kit include the FRDM-MCXW71 MCU, a USB cable type-C™, and a quick start guide.

For more information, visit: https://www.mouser.com/new/nxp-semiconductors/nxp-frdm-mcxw71-dev-board/