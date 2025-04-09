Embedded Executive: Minimize the Power in Your WiFi Network | Infineon

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Low-power is the ultimate priority in some WiFi networks, especially when you’re designing a battery powered device. Cameras used in remote locations are prime targets for this discussion. In some cases, access to that camera is difficult, so the user needed want to charge or replace a battery on a regular basis.

To understand what the current state of the art is, both in terms of power levels and the WiFi standard itself, which is moving to version 7, I spoke to Sivaram Trikutam, the Vice President of Wi-Fi Products for Infineon on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.