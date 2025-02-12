Experience UDE 2025 for the First Time at embedded world 2025: Seamless Debugging and Trace Capabilities

News

Lauta, Germany. The UDE 2025 version of the Universal Debug Engine, presented by PLS Programmierbare Logik & Systeme will be showcased for the first time at embedded world 2025 (Hall 4, Stand 4-310).

The solution offers seamless access to the most recently used debugger workspaces, organized by time, right from the startup. Thanks to an improved intuitive design, initiating a new debugging session is now faster than ever.

The latest improvements to the Execution Sequence Chart provide better insights into the execution order of functions and OS tasks. A new search capability allows users to quickly locate functions by name, streamlining the analysis of large trace files. Additionally, upgraded navigation tools now support efficient function call and return tracking using keyboard shortcuts.

UDE 2025 brings time-aligned synchronization between the Execution Sequence Chart, trace list view, and call graph, allowing developers to smoothly transition between them for a more efficient and comprehensive runtime analysis at critical execution points.



To support in-depth timing analysis, UDE 2025 offers intuitive trace recording and export features, enabling seamless compatibility with Vector, INCHRON, and other third-party tools. Its integration with GLIWA’s T1.timing is enhanced, thanks to UDE’s dedicated API, allowing direct tool communication for enhanced efficiency.

The improved UDE analysis functions now support statistical CPU load measurement for individual tasks throughout the entire observation period. This feature enables quick identification of optimization areas in real-time-critical applications. Macro support in UDE 2025 has been expanded, now including Python as an option alongside JavaScript and Visual Basic.

The debug and trace capabilities of UDE 2025, combined with its ease-of-use, are incredibly effective for managing complex microcontrollers like Infineon’s AURIX TC4Dx, Renesas RH850/U2C, NXP S32K31, S32K36, i.MX RT1180, and STMicroelectronics Stellar SR6 G6. Additionally, UDE 2025 now offers true multi-core debugging for Tongxin Micro’s THA6 series, which is China’s first ASIL-D certified Arm Cortex-R52 featuring an integrated Bosch Generic Timer Module (GTM).

The UDE 2025 offers advanced hardware trace capabilities for non-invasive debugging and system analysis. In the AURIX TC4x family, trace functionality has been expanded to cover the PPU (Parallel Processing Unit), enabling the observation of the accelerator core’s program flow for AI applications powered by the Synopsys ARC-EV core in parallel with the TriCore main cores. Trace support for the Renesas RH850/U2B MCU now also includes the Bosch GTM, providing the ability to record and visualize its timer, signal processing, and signal generation

With a newly redesigned user interface, the UDE Memtool now guides users through the process of programming on-chip and external flash memories step by step, making the tool much easier to use than before.

For more information, visit pls-mc.com