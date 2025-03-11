embedded world Product Showcase: Synaptics’ SR Series of High-Performance Adaptive MCUs

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

AI IoT applications today require solutions that enable local processing for real-time decision making, expansive AI capabilities, low-power operations, hardware based security, seamless interaction with other devices or networks, and much more in order to keep up with the demands of modern multimodal consumer, enterprise, and industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

The newly announced SR series of adaptive MCUs from Synaptics are designed for scalable context-aware Edge AI. The MCUs join the company’s Astra AI-Native compute platform, promoting the aforementioned capabilities including accelerators and adaptive algorithms for vision, audio, and voice.

The SR Series of MCUs in Action

The SR series features three unique MCUs: the SR110, SR105, and SR102. Each MCU is equipped with an up to 400MHz M55 core with Arm® Helium™. The SR110 supports an M4 core and Arm® EthosTM-U55 neural processor unit (NPU), the SR105 supports an Ethos-U55 NPU, and the SR102 supports a single M55 device.

Low-power image signal processing, as well as the previously mentioned accelerators for streaming vision and audio processing are supported by three tiers of operation: performance (100 GOPS), efficiency, and ultra-low-power (ULP) always-on (AON) coupled with up to 4MB of system memory.

The SR series also features the MIPI-CSI camera input and passthrough, and digital camera input.

Getting Started with the SR Series of MCUs

The SR series features advanced hardware security with secure OTP, TRNG, AES-256, RSA-4096, and SHA-512. The series can also be fully leveraged through the Astra Machina Micro development kit and open-source SDK for “out-of-the-box” AI development.

The SR 110 is sampling now.

Additional Resources: