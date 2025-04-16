Embedded Computing Design

Adelsbach Expands Vector Math Capabilities in New 1.1 Library Release

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 16, 2025

News

Adelsbach Expands Vector Math Capabilities in New 1.1 Library Release
Image Credit: Adelsbach

Adelsbach released version 1.1 of its high-speed, low-latency Math Vector Library delivering vectorized mathematical functions enhanced for marginal instruction and resource utilization. It ensures compatibility from embedded devices to supercomputing environments, supporting numerous platforms with consistent C/C++ and Fortran APIs.

Version 1.1 supports vectors implementing element counts and strides represented as 64-bit
integers, allowing for vector volumes of up to nine quintillion elements. The latest version introduces additional functionality, including underused trigonometric functions with input in radians, degrees and half-cycles as well as a new functions in the base library.

“The introduction of the Adelsbach Math Vector Library version 1.1 underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and forward-thinking solutions,” said Jan Adelsbach, CEO at Adelsbach. “We added support for features, current hardware cannot plausibly handle at the present, but once it does the Math Vector Library can make full use of it. We have furthermore started to implement
more special functions with our future goal being to have as many suitable special functions in the
library as possible".

For more information, visit adelsbach-research.eu.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

