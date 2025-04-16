Adelsbach Expands Vector Math Capabilities in New 1.1 Library Release

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Adelsbach

Adelsbach released version 1.1 of its high-speed, low-latency Math Vector Library delivering vectorized mathematical functions enhanced for marginal instruction and resource utilization. It ensures compatibility from embedded devices to supercomputing environments, supporting numerous platforms with consistent C/C++ and Fortran APIs.

Version 1.1 supports vectors implementing element counts and strides represented as 64-bit

integers, allowing for vector volumes of up to nine quintillion elements. The latest version introduces additional functionality, including underused trigonometric functions with input in radians, degrees and half-cycles as well as a new functions in the base library.

“The introduction of the Adelsbach Math Vector Library version 1.1 underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and forward-thinking solutions,” said Jan Adelsbach, CEO at Adelsbach. “We added support for features, current hardware cannot plausibly handle at the present, but once it does the Math Vector Library can make full use of it. We have furthermore started to implement

more special functions with our future goal being to have as many suitable special functions in the

library as possible".

For more information, visit adelsbach-research.eu.