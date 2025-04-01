u-blox Announces ZED-X20P GNSS Receiver

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

The u-blox X20 GNSS platform is here, and the company has announced its first product in the line: the ZED-X20P.

The ZED is an all-band GNSS receiver that supports all available satellite constellations and frequencies, and multiple frequency bands like L1, L2, L5, L6, and L-band. All-band GNSS can receive signals from all these sources simultaneously, which allows these devices to have improved positioning accuracy and reliability, even in challenging environments. This multi-frequency capability also reduces signal obstructions and minimize errors caused by multipath effects, so it can be more precise.

Advanced correction technologies like RTK, PPP-RTK,and PPP ensure accurate positioning anywhere in the world, and u-blox says that the ZED-X20P adds in services like PointPerfect Global to provide centimeter-level accuracy on a global scale.

The ZED was designed to deliver global location precision to GNSS solutions, at a lower cost to entry than ever before, the company said, and it’s focused on accuracy and reliability. The product supports all GNSS constellations and frequencies, and reportedly can offer consistent, precise positioning everywhere from urban environments to remote locations.

u-blox says the ZED-X20P is ready for industries that depend on precise location data, like agriculture, automation, industrial, and surveying. Its all-band, global coverage is designed to provide real-time, high-performance positioning to be a versatile and dependable solution for even the most demanding applications. Other key applications would include mining, maritime, rail and other transportation, structural health and infrastructure, robotics, UAVs, and Smart City.

By breaking down traditional barriers for worldwide, high-precision GNSS technology, u-blox said it designed ZED-X20P to enable global centimeter-level navigation to the mass market for the first time. This ability, the company hopes, will give engineers opportunities to enhance existing products, launch new offerings, and create new product categories.

"We are excited that customers can now start working with our new ZED-X20P module, which integrates a unique combination of u-blox GNSS single chip, firmware, and correction service within a module,” said Stephan Zizala, CEO of u-blox, in the press release. “It enables trustworthy centimeter-level positioning around the globe. Applications like mobile robots, precision agriculture, and automated construction machines will benefit from superior performance at a significantly lower cost than more traditional solutions.”

The ZED-X20P was presented at embedded world 2025 in Nuremberg, Germany. Samples of the ZED-X20P and its evaluation kit can be ordered now. To find out more, visit u-blox.com/zed-x20p.