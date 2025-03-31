Syslogic Expands RML A4AGX Capabilities

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Syslogic Syslogic added four SPE (Single Pair Ethernet) interfaces to its RML A4AGX AI-enabled rugged computer utilizing the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin 64GB SoM (System on Module). The RML A4AGX SPE supports four single-pair Ethernet interfaces. Each SPE interface offers its own network interface controller (NIC) and enables real-time communication with cameras and other sensors.Each of the four SPE interfaces in the rugged computer has its own NIC, ensuring seamless real-time data exchange with cameras and sensors.

The RML A4AGX collects data via SPE, processes the information, and transmits results on the same network. Additionally, it integrates with ISOBUS-equipped vehicles and machinery without requiring external adapters. It supports eight GMSL2 camera inputs, facilitating simultaneous processing of multiple high-resolution video feeds, radar, and lidar data. CAN bus connectivity enables integration with vehicle networks, while a PPS input ensures precise sensor synchronization. Two built-in uBlox GNSS receivers provide centimeter-level positioning accuracy, making this AI computer ideal for autonomous and semi-autonomous systems.

It is compliant with EMC standards for agricultural and off-highway applications (ISO 13766, ISO 14892), and its fanless design withstands temperatures from -25 to +70 degrees Celsius and meets IP67/IP69 durability ratings, ensuring shock, vibration, dust, and water resistance for continuous operation.

For more information, visit syslogic.com/jetson-agx-orin.