Antenova’s Inpai Antenna Supports LTE, GSM, WCDMA, and More

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Antenova Antenova introduced its Inpai, an SMD cellular antenna developed for NB-IoT and CATM on 4G/LTE networks in a compact 35mm x 8mm x 3.3mm and a clearance of 35mm x 13mm. For optimization the antenna is required to be positioned along the short end of a 105mm x 40mm size PCB. It works on all cellular networks and qualifies for AT&T’s standardized Small Form Factor (<107mm) requirements for certification in North America.

The cellular antenna is well-suited for a variety of wireless technologies that can handle large amounts of data, broader cover, and increase download speed, such as LTE, GSM, CDMA, DCS, PCS, WCDMA, UMTS, HSPDA, GPRS, EDGE, IMT.

Antenova facilitates an easier design cycle with its reference design, which incorporates a matching network circuit. The Inpai (P/N SR4L099) antenna is ideal for 4G applications such as telematics, cellular WiFi hotspots, IoT, M2M, drone communications, and POS terminals.

Multi-band efficiency assists with positive results of PTCRB certification testing:

698-960MHz 48.8% 2300-2400MHz 68.7%

1710-2170MHz 61.5% 2500-2690MHz 55%

For more information antenova.com/product/inpai/.