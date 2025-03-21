Embedded Computing Design

Antenova’s Inpai Antenna Supports LTE, GSM, WCDMA, and More

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 21, 2025

News

Image Credit: Antenova

Antenova introduced its Inpai, an SMD cellular antenna developed for NB-IoT and CATM on 4G/LTE networks in a compact 35mm x 8mm x 3.3mm and a clearance of 35mm x 13mm. For optimization the antenna is required to be positioned along the short end of a 105mm x 40mm size PCB. It works on all cellular networks and qualifies for AT&T’s standardized Small Form Factor (<107mm) requirements for certification in North America.

The cellular antenna is well-suited for a variety of wireless technologies that can handle large amounts of data, broader cover, and increase download speed, such as LTE, GSM, CDMA, DCS, PCS, WCDMA, UMTS, HSPDA, GPRS, EDGE, IMT.

Antenova facilitates an easier design cycle with its reference design, which incorporates a matching network circuit. The Inpai (P/N SR4L099) antenna is ideal for 4G applications such as telematics, cellular WiFi hotspots, IoT, M2M, drone communications, and POS terminals.

Multi-band efficiency assists with positive results of PTCRB certification testing:
698-960MHz 48.8% 2300-2400MHz 68.7%
1710-2170MHz 61.5% 2500-2690MHz 55%

For more information antenova.com/product/inpai/.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
TAITRA Confirms Jensen Huang’s COMPUTEX 2025 Keynote, Streaming Live on May 19

March 20, 2025

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: APLEX
embedded world 2025: APLEX Highlighted AI-Driven Edge Computing and Industrial HMIs

March 17, 2025

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Percepio
The Growing Importance of Continuous Observability in the Age of Cyber Resilience

March 20, 2025

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
OSS Unveils Ultra-Dense 16-Way GPU Expansion System

March 19, 2025

MORE