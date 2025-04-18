ESA’s FLEXHab Habitat Gets a Boost with DFRobot’s LattePanda and Sensor Systems

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: DFRobot

DFRobot has deployed its LattePanda Delta and LattePanda Sigma single-board computers along with its innovative environmental sensors, in the European Space Agency's (ESA) newly unveiled 28-square-meter FLEXHab lunar training habitat.

Designed by SAGA Space Architects, the FLEXHab intravehicular training environment is integrated with LUNA, the world's largest moon simulator located at Cologne's European Astronaut Center (EAC). According to the press release, the integration will play a critical role in astronaut training for the forthcoming Artemis missions.

DFRobot's Open-Source Hardware in the FLEXHab Habitat:

ODIN Smart Touch Terminals (2 units):

Included within each of the two units is DFRobot's LattePanda 3 Delta SBC (8GB RAM/64GB storage) and DFRobot's 11.6" touchscreen, allowing real-time monitoring of control cabin systems and missions.

These terminals are connected to a central LattePanda Sigma server, which features an x86 architecture, dual OS compatibility (Windows/Linux), 32GB RAM, 500GB SSD, and WiFi 6E, developed to manage training data streams, ensure operational continuity, and synchronize input across both terminals.

RAVEN Intelligent Environmental Monitoring System:

Ravens are sensor packs that utilize various environmental sensors to provide a simple, modular solution to understanding the environment.

Raven Lite: ESP32-C3 chip DFRobot's CO2 and basic environmental sensors

Raven Pro: ESP32 PoE Supports multi-dimensional data collection leveraging DFRobot's O2 and MEMS motion monitoring sensors



DFRobot Ambient Light Sensor:

The sensor supports real-time lighting information for SAGA's self-developed circadian lighting system. The components simply integrate with SAGA's smart management software enabling a comprehensive monitoring network for life support and equipment operation.

Created in collaboration with ESA, FLEXHab addresses key mission requirements, housing four astronauts for 30 days, and integrating tools including a suitport.

"Following our 2023 collaboration on the SAGA Underwater Habitat (UHAB), we're honored to see DFRobot's open-source solutions powering the FLEXHab lunar training habitat," said DFRobot CEO Ricky Ye." This continued partnership with SAGA demonstrates the aerospace-grade reliability of our hardware in extreme environments. We remain committed to advancing space exploration through accessible open-source technologies that push the boundaries of human ingenuity."

For more information, visit dfrobot.com/.