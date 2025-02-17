Z-Wave Alliance Launches 2024B Specification

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

News

In a recent release, the Z-Wave Alliance announced the launch of its 2024B Z-Wave Specification package in addition to the introduction of a new Accelerator Membership Level aimed at startups and young companies in the IoT.

The 2024B Z-Wave Specification Package reportedly includes documents that have undergone an Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) review and includes updates that enhance the Z-Wave Certification program. Further, the Alliance said it introduces new and updated Z-Wave Command Classes and unlocks new tools for developers. According to the announcement, all of this will act to improve functionality, regulatory compliance, and provide a path forward for developers and manufacturers.

Key highlights include:

Command Class Updates: including the User Credential Command class which is used to manage various user credentials for gaining access to properties, typically through unlocking or opening doors.

Updated Certification Requirements: Adoption of the latest Compliance Test Tool (CTT) version 3.9.1 and includes SmartStart, S2, and Z-Wave Long Range (ZWLR) support.

New Certification Tool Features: key additions include enhanced range testing benchmarks, streamlined cross-portal cloning for seamless recertifications, updated emulator support for ZWLR, SmartStart, and User Credential Command Classes (UCCC), along with IP-based devices.

The upcoming Z-Wave 2024B-3 update addresses a frequency change proposal for ZWLR in the EU. Due to ETSI regulatory requirements, the frequencies for ZWLR-EU will transition from 864.4 MHz and 866.4 MHz to 864 MHz and 866 MHz. This change ensures compliance with regulatory standards and includes updated PHY specifications, and updated product and protocol certification for vendor software. Members can expect to see the final update made to 2024B and the opening of ZWLR EU certification by April of 2025.

“The Z-Wave 2024B update represents our continued efforts to enhance the Z-Wave ecosystem,” said Avi Rosenthal, Chair of the Board for the Z-Wave Alliance. “By addressing critical regulatory challenges and introducing new tools for developers, we’re enabling the IoT industry to create innovative, future-ready solutions while simultaneously maintaining the high standards of interoperability and security that Z-Wave is known for.”

New Accelerator Membership Level

In addition to the updates, the Alliance announced its Accelerator Membership Level tier, specifically designed for startups and emerging IoT companies. The Alliance said this tier will provide these companies with affordable access to the resources, support, and collaborative environment of the Z-Wave Alliance.

For more information on Z-Wave Certification, go here.

For more information on the Z-Wave Alliance, click here.