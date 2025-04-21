Product of the Week: DENPAFLUX EMC Services

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Electronic devices and systems play a critical role in today’s medical equipment and communication networks. Modern electronics design requires reliable electromagnetic interference (EMI) and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) in the environments they operate within to keep up with the evolution of advanced systems.

Designed to tackle early EMC and EMI challenges and streamline the path to EMC-compliant systems is the ​DENPAFLUX AI-driven platform from Denpaflux. The platform identifies and resolves EMC and EMI on demand at every stage of hardware development. When analyzing electronic designs, Denpaflux uses AI to assist EMC experts through challenges related to Wi-Fi, power systems, or high-speed signals, without the need for physical testing.

DENPAFLUX in Action

DENPAFLUX provides on-demand EMC services across the full product development cycle, including schematic analysis, PCB layouts, mechanical design, and pre-compliance testing, with support for all design data formats.

The interactive DENPAFLUX EMC Issue Viewer is the platform's core and enables engineers to receive detailed detections, EMC recommendations, and visual feedback from the system to help them visualize and analyze complex EMC issues inside their PCB designs. Experts can also assist with reviews of wiring and grounding mechanics to ensure reliable EMC performance.

Users can upload designs to the platform to receive information about issues and receive recommended solutions in both visual and written formats. The platform also evaluates risk, and in some cases, can provide feedback directly from EMC testing labs.

The user-friendly tool is further supported by the company’s flexible service packages. Users can upload designs via drag-and-drop, but future versions will aim to integrate directly with CAD software for easier analysis during the design process.

Getting Started with DENPAFLUX

The DENPAFLUX solution provides pre-compliance testing with comprehensive test reports interpreted and written by the DENPAFLUX team to prepare user projects for EMC testing.

The team and the DENPAFLUX platform assist with communication between testing labs, writing detailed plans with procedures, standards, and goals, and developing additional tools that may be needed to test projects, such as auxiliary test equipment to streamline the testing process, reduce errors, and increase the odds of passing EMC certification.

For a closer look and more information on the DENPAFLUX solution, check out the video featuring Reinhard Neureiter, CEO of Denpaflux, below:

Additional Resources: