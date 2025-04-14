Embedded Computing Design

Wincomm Releases WMP-109 Panel PC with TPM 2.0 and UL/EN 60601-1 Certification Option

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 14, 2025

News

Wincomm Releases WMP-109 Panel PC with TPM 2.0 and UL/EN 60601-1 Certification Option
Image Credit: Wincomm

Wincomm released its WMP-109, a 10.1” fanless HMI panel PC leveraging the Intel Alder Lake-N N97 processor operating up to 3.6 GHz supporting DDR5 SO-DIMM (up to 16 GB) and a M.2 M-key 2280 SSD (defaulted 128 GB NVMe) for efficient storage. Interfaces include two USB 3.2 Gen 2, two USB 2.0, one RS232/422/485 COM port, two HDMI outputs, two RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and optional M.2 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules.

For medical environments, the IP65-rated WMP-109 can be provided with UL/EN 60601-1 certification as required. Its 350-nit screen has a 170° viewing angle and is secured utilizing a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0. It is ideal for healthcare and industrial automation applications.

For more information, visit wincomm.com.tw.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Healthcare
Healthcare - Medical PanelPCs & Displays
Healthcare - Medical Imaging
Healthcare - Personal Medical Devices
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
Healthcare
Image Credit: Axiomtek
Medical AI Gets a Boost with Axiomtek’s mBOX603

April 14, 2025

MORE
IoT
u-blox Announces ZED-X20P GNSS Receiver

April 1, 2025

MORE
Security
Image Credit: Savoir-faire Linux
Savoir-faire Linux Introduces VulnScout.io , Strengthening Open-Source Security

March 24, 2025

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
OSS Unveils Ultra-Dense 16-Way GPU Expansion System

March 19, 2025

MORE