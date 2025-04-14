Wincomm Releases WMP-109 Panel PC with TPM 2.0 and UL/EN 60601-1 Certification Option

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Wincomm

Wincomm released its WMP-109, a 10.1” fanless HMI panel PC leveraging the Intel Alder Lake-N N97 processor operating up to 3.6 GHz supporting DDR5 SO-DIMM (up to 16 GB) and a M.2 M-key 2280 SSD (defaulted 128 GB NVMe) for efficient storage. Interfaces include two USB 3.2 Gen 2, two USB 2.0, one RS232/422/485 COM port, two HDMI outputs, two RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and optional M.2 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules.

For medical environments, the IP65-rated WMP-109 can be provided with UL/EN 60601-1 certification as required. Its 350-nit screen has a 170° viewing angle and is secured utilizing a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0. It is ideal for healthcare and industrial automation applications.

For more information, visit wincomm.com.tw.