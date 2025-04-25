IBASE’s EC3100 Brings Real-Time AI to the Edge with NVIDIA Power

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: IBASE

Taipei, Taiwan. IBASE Technology Inc. released its compact and durable edge AI system, the EC3100, leveraging NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Orin Nano modules to support real-time AI workloads at the edge. Performance is delivered by up to an 8-core Arm Cortex-A78AE processor and a 1024-core Ampere GPU with 32 Tensor Cores.

For the harshest of industrial environments, the EC3100 is contained in an aluminum-steel housing, has a wide 9V to 36V DC input, and operating temperatures between -20°C to 70°C. The platform includes LPDDR5 memory with bandwidths up to 102.4GB/s and runs Ubuntu 22.04, optimized for NVIDIA’s JetPack SDK 6.2, which enables Super Mode and extends AI functions.

I/O options include dual Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.2 and USB 2.0 ports, RS232, CANBus, line-out, mic-in, digital input/output, and a USB Type-C port with OTG and recovery support. For flexible field deployments, the EC3100 has dual SIM sockets and three antenna jacks.

Expansion is made possible by an M.2 2280 M-key slot supporting PCIe NVMe storage with additional M.2 slots available for enabling 4G/5G mobile broadband, out-of-band (OOB) 4G, and wireless communication via WiFi, Bluetooth, or GPS. Also included are Summit connectors for optional PoE board and CSI camera integration.

The EC3100 is ideal for intelligent automation, robotics, and smart surveillance.

For more information, visit ibase.com.tw/en/product.