Vigit International Helps Businesses Deploy Smart Signage, Powered by Intel

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Vigit International One of the most impactful areas for businesses to deploy AI is in digital signage. AI-driven digital can deliver personalized content, respond instantly to changing conditions, and make every interaction more meaningful. A challenge that comes with deploying this kind of AI-powered digital signage is ensuring the content is flexible enough to adapt to different display sizes or settings, or to simplify the content so it can fit any display.

Retail, F&B, malls, and enterprises can struggle to deliver consistent, engaging content across their network. Traditional static signage is costly and slow to update, while fragmented digital systems lack centralized control and visibility of performance. Without the right tools, these challenges escalate, leading to inefficiencies, inconsistent branding, and missed opportunities for engagement.

Vigit International innovation, VigitSIGN, brings AI-driven digital display signage to businesses, offering centralized control, real-time analytics, and optimized performance across multiple screens and locations.

For instance, a shopping mall can update promotional displays across multiple floors in real time, tailoring content to peak hours, special events, or seasonal campaigns. Similarly, a restaurant chain can dynamically show personalized offers based on time of day, location, or customer preferences, ensuring that every interaction is timely, relevant, and engaging.

To make this possible, VigitSIGN uses a hybrid cloud-and-edge platform, providing centralized scheduling, dynamic content updates, and proactive device management. Cloud ensures easy updates and brand consistency, while edge provides resilience and fast local control. Built-in analytics and reporting deliver actionable insights for data-driven decisions and stronger ROI. This will allow users to transform digital signage experiences with the Cloud Signage Management System included within VigitSIGN, while they can update and schedule content from anywhere with a secure, cloud-based solution that they can trust to ensure data safety and compliance. And in the back end, users gain valuable insights through data collection and reporting, including click and search data, content duration, and hardware performance monitoring.

Underneath the hood of the digital display solution, Vigit leverages Intel processing power from Intel Core processors, and the OpenVINO Toolkit. These tools enhance real-time content analysis and audience engagement, while Intel Core processors deliver smooth, high-resolution digital display performance. Vigit uses Intel to ensure secure, stable, and efficient system operations, and enable fast data handling for instant content updates.

AI is set to transform the world of digital display and Vigit’s VigitSIGN is ready to ease the way.

Intel’s Edge AI Initiative

This blog is part of a series outlining Intel’s Edge AI initiative. Intel recently unveiled its Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites, and Open Edge Platform. These are designed to help partners integrate AI into existing infrastructure and help them jumpstart development and increase trust in their system performance and security.

Intel is collaborating with its software partners to create and optimize AI for edge applications, as illustrated in this series of blog posts. Intel is working with its hardware platforms to specify Intel® AI Edge systems that allow for best-fit AI performance for key AI edge workloads and are available in a variety of power levels, sizes, and performance options.

To find out more, visit Intel Edge AI.