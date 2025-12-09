Iternal Offers Intel-Powered AirgapAI Chat for Edge UI

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Iternal AI is moving from the cloud to the edge. In product after product, we see ever more intelligence being brought to the edge, and to the devices that reside there.

With this trend toward the edge, and when combined with the drive toward small, customized language models, it’s no surprise that some end users are asking for the ease of use and natural interface of a chatbot that can let users get access to the power of these AI models. However, this can present challenges, especially in edge computing environments that cannot access the internet for security or other logistical reasons (e.g. remote field-based deployments)

Recognizing that desire and need, Iternal Technologies offers its 100 percent private, local AI chatbot, AirgapAI. The chatbot operates as an advanced on-device Al edge solution that runs completely local to ensure maximum security, control, and speed, for a fraction of the cost of other edge AI solutions, Iternal said.

AirgapAI chat assistant is purpose-built for AI PC at the edge, thanks to the power of Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2), OpenVINO Toolkit, and Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, , all included and running entirely on the edge device. This enables the machine to maintain sensitive data sovereignty and privacy, operate offline, and mitigate the risks of latency and security faults associated with cloud AI.

But simply running on the edge isn’t enough if the data cannot be trusted. Commercial chatbots often suffer from high error rates (as much as 20 percent), referred to as AI “hallucinations,” making organizations hesitant to deploy chatbots at scale.

To overcome this challenge, Iternal incorporates its patented data ingestion engine, Blockify, to increase the accuracy of results by up to 78 times.

Blockify ingests, distills, and deduplicates content into trusted IdeaBlocks, eliminating hallucinations and achieving a 3X AI token savings due to more efficient processing, according to the company.

With that level of confidence in the results, enterprises can run advanced inference against their unique, secure data and enjoy the enhanced employee and customer experience found with adoption of AI virtual assistants.

AirgapAI installs in minutes via a one-click EXE, supports common PC imaging approaches, and supports multi-user profiles and dataset updates. Choose pre-quantized open-source models curated by Iternal or bring your own model. Role-based workflows and its unique Entourage Mode allow even more flexibility by enabling multiple AI personas to collaborate, accelerating content creation, document analysis, and decision support. With domain-specific insights.

Entourage mode further enhances the user’s workflows by enabling collaboration with multiple specialized Al personas for job specific tasks. The power and access to thousands of subject matter experts in a single chat.

In almost any industry, AirgapAI offers all the benefits of AI assistance without pitfalls. Iternal sees particular advantages augmenting workers in Education, Health & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, and Robotics. AirgapAI’s features include:

Ultra-accurate LLM responses powered by Blockify and Intel Core Ultra processors

Offline AI performance with zero latency enabled by efficient on-device compute

Flexible model deployment supported by open-source LLMs

Entourage mode multi-agent collaboration accelerated by parallel processing across Intel hardware

Users will experience true data ownership, rapid deployment, and zero network latency while leveraging cutting-edge real-time Al performance tailored for modern enterprise needs. This results in fast, trusted answers from private data at a fraction of the cost of cloud AI.

Intel’s Edge AI Initiative

This blog is part of a series outlining Intel’s Edge AI initiative. Intel recently unveiled its Intel AI Edge Systems, Edge AI Suites, and Open Edge Platform. These are designed to help partners integrate AI into existing infrastructure and help them jumpstart development and increase trust in their system performance and security.

Intel is collaborating with its software partners to create and optimize AI for edge applications, as illustrated in this series of blog posts. Intel is working with its hardware platforms to specify Intel® AI Edge systems that allow for best-fit AI performance for key AI edge workloads and are available in a variety of power levels, sizes, and performance options.

To find out more, visit Intel Edge AI.