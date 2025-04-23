Embedded Computing Design

Kickstarter Launch: Sparklab Solutions’ Cerebro Clusterboard Supports Interchangeable Modules

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 23, 2025

News

Kickstarter Launch: Sparklab Solutions’ Cerebro Clusterboard Supports Interchangeable Modules
Image Credit: Sparklab Solutions

On April 30th, the Cerebro clusterboard will launch on Kickstarter from the independent, community-driven Dutch team at Sparklab Solutions. The clusterboard supports up to four interchangeable modules such as NVIDIA Jetson NX, Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5, to Radxa CM5 connected on a single board with USB3.1 Gen2 / HDMI multiplexers, M.2 storage and expansion per node, and an upgradable BMC (Board Management Controller) in a micro-ATX based form factor to fit a 1U rack case.

“This wasn’t supposed to be a product,” says co-founder Martijn Leertouwer “We built it because we needed it. We were tired of trying to build serious clusters out of development boards held together with zip ties and wishful thinking. So, we engineered the solution we wished already existed.”

For more information, visit kickstarter.com/projects/cerebrocluster/cerebro-the-next-generation-clusterboard.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
IoT
Processing
Processing - Compute Modules
Consumer
Product of the Week: Heilind Electronics’ Brady M410 and M510 Series Printers

April 14, 2025

MORE
Debug & Test
Simulating Reality: How Advanced Vibration Testing Shapes Product Durability

April 8, 2025

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Distech Controls
Distech Controls Launches Resense Move: Smart Sensing for Next-Gen Building Efficiency

April 23, 2025

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
Embedded Executive: You Can Have Lots of Power or Performance, But Not Both | Micron

April 16, 2025

MORE