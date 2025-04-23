Kickstarter Launch: Sparklab Solutions’ Cerebro Clusterboard Supports Interchangeable Modules

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Sparklab Solutions

On April 30th, the Cerebro clusterboard will launch on Kickstarter from the independent, community-driven Dutch team at Sparklab Solutions. The clusterboard supports up to four interchangeable modules such as NVIDIA Jetson NX, Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5, to Radxa CM5 connected on a single board with USB3.1 Gen2 / HDMI multiplexers, M.2 storage and expansion per node, and an upgradable BMC (Board Management Controller) in a micro-ATX based form factor to fit a 1U rack case.

“This wasn’t supposed to be a product,” says co-founder Martijn Leertouwer “We built it because we needed it. We were tired of trying to build serious clusters out of development boards held together with zip ties and wishful thinking. So, we engineered the solution we wished already existed.”



For more information, visit kickstarter.com/projects/cerebrocluster/cerebro-the-next-generation-clusterboard.