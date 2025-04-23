Embedded Executive: Real Time Is a Misnomer | McObject

Embedded Computing Design

April 23, 2025

In programming jargon, the term “real time” is not used in its literal sense, which can be confusing. The literal definition means that when something happens in real time, it happens instantaneously. But in practice, something that occurs very quickly is mistitled as being real-time. Why does the misconception continue to occur, and what problems does it cause? This is the beginning of the discussion I had with Steve Graves, the Founder and CEO of McObject, on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. Steve has to deal with this issue regularly, so his opinions are quite valid.

 
