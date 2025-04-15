Embedded Computing Design

New Agilex 7 M-Series FPGAs from Altera Bring Breakthroughs in Memory Bandwidth and Logic Reliability

April 15, 2025

Image Credit: Altera

Altera Corporation is now distributing its Agilex 7 FPGA M-Series, showcasing support for DDR5 and LPDDR5 memory enhancements. The series is ideal for applications requiring high memory needs including AI, data centers, firewalls, 5G, and 8K enabled components. Agilex 7 FPGA M-Series delivers reliable logic while reducing memory challenges such as latency.

Highlighting a memory Network-on-Chip (NoC) interface delivering up to 1 TBps, the platform utilizes in-package HBM2E and hardened DDR5/LPDDR5 memory controllers. According to the press release, the Hyperflex architecture provides over 2X higher fabric performance-per-watt compared to competing 7nm FPGAs.

The Agilex 7 FPGA M-Series is ideal for data centers, networking, broadcast, and test and measurement environments.

For more information, visit altera.com/newsroom.

