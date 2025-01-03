Embedded Computing Design

CES 2025: DFI and DEEPX Pioneer Low-Power, High-Performance AI for Smart Cities

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

January 03, 2025

Image Credit: DFI

Taipei, Taiwan. DFI will collaborate with DEEPX at CES 2025 to reveal industrial edge AI solutions integrated with the DX-M1 AI accelerator for smart city applications. The cooperation between the two shows promise innovating on-device and application-specific AI, leading to a more flexible, efficient, and sustainable edge AI implementation.

The platforms integrate DFI’s industrial-grade hardware with the AI processing power of the DX-M1 delivering the capability to operate over 16 video channels on a single chip, achieve real-time processing at over 30 fps with GPU-level precision, and adequate power for up to 25 TOPs of AI performance with a reduction in power consumption.

Its ability to execute AI algorithms like object recognition and image classification simultaneously makes it a versatile solution for industrial robots, machine vision, AI-based IPC and HPC, smart factories, and other industries. 

Visit DFI at the DEEPX booth (#9045) during CES 2025 (January 7–11) in the North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center, where DFI will demonstrate two fanless embedded systems, the EC710-ASL and EC600-RPS, featuring the DEEPX DX-M1 M.2 AI accelerator. The solutions leverage Intel Atom and Intel 14th/13th/12th Gen processors, and support Intel Time Coordinated Computing (Intel TCC) technology for accurate real-time operations.

Ideal applications include critical real-time demands in smart cities such as enabling applications like smart transportation, surveillance, and accident prevention.

For more information, visit dfi.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

