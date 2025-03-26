Partnership Announced Among Clarinox and Insight SIP

Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Insight SIP

Melbourne, Australia and Sophia Antipolis, France. Clarinox and Insight SIP announced a partnership expanding both companies' ecosystems combining Clarinox’s robust wireless software solutions and Insight SIP’s advanced hardware.

“We are thrilled to work with Insight SIP, whose expertise in RF modules perfectly complements our embedded wireless software solutions,” said Gokhan Tanyeri, CTO of Clarinox. “Together, we aim to provide customers with powerful and reliable connectivity options for next-generation embedded systems.”

The outcome of the collaboration sees a Clarinox’s ClarinoxWiFi and ClarinoxBlue protocol stacks integrated with Insight SIP’s innovative RF modules delivering streamlined development and faster deployment of next-generation wireless solutions.

“In partnering with Clarinox, we see an opportunity to bring even greater value to our customers,” said Nick Wood, Sales and Marketing Director at Insight SIP. “Our hardware solutions, combined with Clarinox’s software expertise, will drive innovation and accelerate time-to-market for embedded developers, and enable new use-cases that are not possible with traditional Wi-Fi.”

For more information, visit clarinox.com and insightsip.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

