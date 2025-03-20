Western Digital Powers the Future of Data with High-Capacity HDDs and RAID Systems

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Western Digital

Western Digital unveiled a number of for higher capacity storage solutions designed for today’s data-driven difficulties. The solutions feature enterprise-class Ultrastar 7200 RPM HDDs for high performance, dependability and fast read/write speeds.

“At Western Digital, we are constantly redefining what’s possible to meet the evolving storage demands of creatives and professionals, from 4K and 8K video production to AI analytics and critical workload storage,” said Nitin Kachhwaha, Director of Product Management at Western Digital.

208TB* G-RAID SHUTTLE is designed for substantial storage and seamless backup. It includes eight removable enterprise-class HDDs and can be daisy-chained with up to five additional devices for complete connectivity and efficacy.

Transportable eight-bay hardware RAID solution

RAID configurations (0, 1, 5, 6, 10, 50, 60) and delivering blazing

Transfer speeds of up to 1700MB/s read and 1500MB/s write in default RAID 5

104TB G-RAID SHUTTLE 4 is a compact and transportable four-bay hardware RAID platform ideal for real-time video editing and quick data access. It can be daisy-chained with up to five additional devices with four removable enterprise-class HDDs.

Multi-stream 4K, 8K and VR workflows

Preconfigured in RAID 5

RAID 0, 1, and 10 setups

52TB G-RAID PROJECT 2 includes two enterprise-grade Ultrastar hard drives for quick data access and continuous transfer speeds. For enhanced performance, it is configured with RAID 0 and compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C (10Gbps). The 52TB G-RAID PROJECT 2 two-bay drive facilitates data transfers and is capable of daisy-chaining for connecting multiple devices.

26TB G-DRIVE PROJECT is developed to backup and protect work and is compatible with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C (10Gbps). It features a SanDisk Professional PRO-BLADE SSD Mag slot, for modular SSD operation enhancing workflows with fast, efficient file sharing and seamless editing across various devices.

26TB G-DRIVE delivers dependable storage with a USB-C (10Gbps) interface for quicker backups and efficient workflows. It features speeds up to 260MB/s read and 270MB/s write. It is stackable with an anodized aluminum housing that includes anchor points for attaching to a DIT cart, mounting plate, or other gear.

26TB WD Red Pro HDD is equipped with OptiNAND technology while supporting NAS environments and is ideal for high-intensity workloads in multi-bay, RAID-optimized systems. It delivers a significant storage capacity increase, providing scalable, durable solutions for a variety of markets.

“With the introduction of our expanded 26TB-based Professional lineup and WD Red Pro HDDs, we’re offering the capacity and reliability that today’s consumers and businesses need to stay ahead in an increasingly data-driven world. These solutions represent our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative storage solutions that empower creativity and drive digital transformation,” ends Kachhwaha.

For more information, visist westerndigital.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature. More from Chad