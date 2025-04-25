Cybord’s ShieldScan Delivers Real-Time, AI-Powered Defense Against Supply Chain Threats

Image Credit: Cybord

Cybord launched ShieldScan, its innovative visual-AI printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) inspection solution supporting next-generation visibility and security in electronics manufacturing. ShieldScan delivers automated PCBA mapping, real-time anomaly detection, and 100% board verification to protect manufacturers from tampering and supply chain vulnerabilities. According to Cybord, ShieldScan gives manufacturers the power to verify the integrity of every circuit board by detecting even the smallest modifications.





Highlights:

Identifies malicious hardware implants

Detects missing components

Notices unauthorized replacements

Verifies component origins for regulations

ShieldScan can analyze a fully assembled PCB, accurately identify and map every component without dependance on BOM lists or CAD files. Its AI-enhanced optical character recognition (OCR) and natural language processing (NLP) offer industry-leading accuracy in analyzing key PCB data like lot codes and manufacturer markings.

"Manufacturers can no longer afford blind spots in their supply chain—security starts at the component level," said Oshri Cohen, CEO of Cybord. "It's time for manufacturers to take full responsibility for the safety of products they build. Without 100% visibility into every component on the board, they put their customers in harm's way while risking their own reputation. ShieldScan is the first solution that sees an entire board, recognizing every component and detecting even the smallest anomaly. With significant board-to-board variations, relying on a 'golden unit' approach is simply impractical. Only AI can ensure that every board leaving the production line is secure, defect-free, and regulatory compliant."

