The BMR316 Series from Flex Power Modules

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

The BMR316 series from Flex Power Modules is designed to deliver efficient and high-performance power conversion to artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and hyperscale computing applications that require intermediate bus voltage regulation.

The non-isolated, unregulated IBC is designed to deliver 1 kW continuous power and handle peak loads up to 2.8 kW peak power to support the previously mentioned computing demands. The solution's power conversion operates over an input voltage range of 38–60 V with a fixed 4:1 conversion ratio, resulting in an output range of 9.5- 15V.

Featuring a compact design measured at 23.4 x 17.8 x 7.65 mm, the BMR316 series is capable of achieving a power density of more than 900W/cm3 (or 15 kW/in³) during peak load conditions.

The BMR316 also supports power density and flexibility via an integrated PMBus interface for monitoring, configuration, control capabilities, and integration with the Flex Power Designer design tool.

Additional key features include:

Horizontal mounting non-isolated DC/DC converter

Peak efficiency 97.7 %

LGA industry standard footprint and pinout.

Optimized thermal design for cold wall mounting

MTBF 7.43 million hours

DMTBF of 2 million hours

Meets safety requirements per IEC/EN/UL 62368-1

PMBus configuration

For more information, visit: https://flexpowermodules.com/resources/fpm-datasheet-bmr316