dissecto's HydraLink Brings Cost-Effective and Efficient Automotive Ethernet to the Road
February 04, 2025
News
The HydraLink is easing the transition from CAN-based networks to Automotive Ethernet by offering a USB3 Gen 1 to Automotive Ethernet interface that is thinner, cost-effective, and highly efficient. HydraLink connects directly from a PC to 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 networks for real-time diagnostics, security testing, and protocol analysis aiding ECU development, penetration testing, and traffic interception for streamlining workflows.
ECU Connection
- HydraLink easily adapts to lab environments and vehicle networks, offering support for parameter tuning, firmware flashing, and advanced diagnostics.
Security Testing
- Ideal for penetration testing, it offers traffic capture, frame injection, and IDS validation to safeguard vehicle cybersecurity.
Traffic Interception
- HydraLink leverages MITM (Man-in-the-Middle) capabilities to give developers clear ECU traffic insights and debugging tools while preserving seamless communication.
The project is currently live on CrowdSupply, where backers can secure their unit and support the launch.
For more information, visit https://dissec.to/hydralink-automotive_ethernet_interface/.
Back the project here, https://www.crowdsupply.com/dissecto/hydralink.