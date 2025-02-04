Embedded Computing Design

dissecto's HydraLink Brings Cost-Effective and Efficient Automotive Ethernet to the Road

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

February 04, 2025

Image Credit: dissecto

The HydraLink is easing the transition from CAN-based networks to Automotive Ethernet by offering a USB3 Gen 1 to Automotive Ethernet interface that is thinner, cost-effective, and highly efficient. HydraLink connects directly from a PC to 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 networks for real-time diagnostics, security testing, and protocol analysis aiding ECU development, penetration testing, and traffic interception for streamlining workflows.

ECU Connection

  • HydraLink easily adapts to lab environments and vehicle networks, offering support for parameter tuning, firmware flashing, and advanced diagnostics.

Security Testing

  • Ideal for penetration testing, it offers traffic capture, frame injection, and IDS validation to safeguard vehicle cybersecurity.

Traffic Interception

  • HydraLink leverages MITM (Man-in-the-Middle) capabilities to give developers clear ECU traffic insights and debugging tools while preserving seamless communication.

The project is currently live on CrowdSupply, where backers can secure their unit and support the launch.

For more information, visit https://dissec.to/hydralink-automotive_ethernet_interface/.
Back the project here, https://www.crowdsupply.com/dissecto/hydralink.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

