dissecto's HydraLink Brings Cost-Effective and Efficient Automotive Ethernet to the Road

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: dissecto The HydraLink is easing the transition from CAN-based networks to Automotive Ethernet by offering a USB3 Gen 1 to Automotive Ethernet interface that is thinner, cost-effective, and highly efficient. HydraLink connects directly from a PC to 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1 networks for real-time diagnostics, security testing, and protocol analysis aiding ECU development, penetration testing, and traffic interception for streamlining workflows.

ECU Connection

HydraLink easily adapts to lab environments and vehicle networks, offering support for parameter tuning, firmware flashing, and advanced diagnostics.

Security Testing

Ideal for penetration testing, it offers traffic capture, frame injection, and IDS validation to safeguard vehicle cybersecurity.

Traffic Interception

HydraLink leverages MITM (Man-in-the-Middle) capabilities to give developers clear ECU traffic insights and debugging tools while preserving seamless communication.

The project is currently live on CrowdSupply, where backers can secure their unit and support the launch.

For more information, visit https://dissec.to/hydralink-automotive_ethernet_interface/.

Back the project here, https://www.crowdsupply.com/dissecto/hydralink.