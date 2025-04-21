Axiomtek’s MMB566 Motherboard Offers Robust Graphics, Expandability, and Security for Industrial Computing

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek announced its newest micro ATX motherboard, the MMB566, designed for rugged environments and leveraging the 14th/13th/12th Gen Intel Core i9/i7/i5/i3 or Celeron processors with the Intel Q670E, R680E, or H610E chipset. The MMB566 was developed for the utilization in remote control and automated test equipment.

With Intel UHD Graphics 700 series, the platform supports quad-display configurations through DisplayPort++, VGA, and dual HDMI, making it ideal for high-performance visual demands in industrial and commercial environments.

The MMB566 combines high-definition audio via the Realtek ALC888S with various connectivity options, including two USB 2.0 ports and several serial ports. Its 8-channel programmable digital I/O adds to its versatility for embedded and industrial solutions.

Featured is a 24+8-pin ATX power connector with AT Mode Auto Power support, guaranteeing reliable power delivery for continuous operation in a temperature range of 0°C to +60°C (+32°F to +140°F). Hardware monitoring delivers real-time detection of CPU and system temperature, voltage, and fan speed.

Designed with TPM 2.0 and Intel PTT support, the system ensures trusted computing by reinforcing both security and platform integrity.

Highlights:

4 DDR4-3200 Long DIMM, up to 128GB

Two 2.5GbE LAN with Intel I226-LM and Two 10GbE LAN with Intel X550-AT2 (optional)

10 USB 3.2 Gen1

2 RS-232/422/485 and 4 RS-232

6 SATA 3.0 with RAID 0/1/5/10

1 PCIe x16, 2 PCIe x4, and 1 PCIe x1

1 M.2 Key M 2280 and 1 M.2 Key E 2230

For more information, visit us.axiomtek.com.