Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Latest Threat in the Digital Age: Candidates May Not Be Who They Claim | Webster

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

December 03, 2025

Podcast

Embedded Executive: Latest Threat in the Digital Age: Candidates May Not Be Who They Claim | Webster

You’re likely aware of many of the great things AI can do for you. And I’m guessing you’ve seen many of the nefarious things it can be used for. I was just brought up to speed on one of the latter items, and it’s something you should be aware of as well. 

In my discussion with Marcus Webster, the Founder and President of Webster and Webster Associates, I learned that people are using AI to help them get jobs, and in some cases, they are jobs that they should not be getting, for security reasons. People are submitting fake resumes and even conducting fake video-based job interviews. Honestly, it’s both fascinating and scary. 

Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast to learn more.

 
DevTalk Embedded Executive Embedded Insiders

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
Consumer
TDK Adds SmartMotion for Smart Glasses to its Custom Sensing Solutions for AI Glasses and Augmented Reality

September 30, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Taoglas Expands Low-Cost, Compact Chip Antenna Range for Wi-Fi 6/7, UWB, and ISM Applications

December 2, 2025

MORE
Software & OS
Engineering Real-Time: Lessons Learned While Chasing Determinism Part 3

December 3, 2025

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
A Comprehensive Digital Twin Environment and Semiconductor Lifecycle Management Can Ensure Reliable Data-Center Operations

November 24, 2025

MORE