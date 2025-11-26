Embedded Computing Design

NEXCOM and Stereolabs Partner to Deliver AI Vision for Robotics and Industrial Automation

November 26, 2025

NEXCOM International and Stereolabs publicized a new partnership aiming to deliver cutting-edge AI vision solutions for B2B organizations across mobility, robotics, and industrial automation sectors. The collaboration will see the integration of Stereolabs’ ZED X series cameras with NEXCOM’s ATC series Edge AI computers.

Powered by TERRA AI, Stereolabs’ ZED SDK 5.1 supports innovative perception capabilities while enhancing spatial awareness and system competence. The ZED X series is ideal for mission-critical AI vision applications.

The ZED SDK 5.1 has five times faster depth sensing and up to 300% processing load reduction on NVIDIA Jetson platforms offering sharper depth accuracy in challenging conditions such as low light, fog, or reflective surfaces. Stereolabs’ new localization technology, Magellan, offers centimeter-level precision both indoors and outdoors.

"With ZED SDK 5.1 and TERRA AI, we’re pushing the boundaries of physical perception: enabling cameras that not only see better in complex environments, but also understand the world with unprecedented intelligence, paving the way for new classes of smarter systems," commented Cecile Schmollgruber, CEO of Stereolabs.

Key features of NEXCOM’s ATC series include:

  • IP67-rated design: Resistant to dust, water, vibration, and extreme temperatures
  • AI acceleration: Leverages NVIDIA Jetson modules
  • Industry compliance: Certified with E13 and EN50155 standards for transportation and industrial applications
  • Vehicle integration: Built-in IGN control and smart power management
  • Multi-camera support: Processing high-speed, low-latency video streams

Ideal Applications:

  • Public transit: Mobile surveillance, infotainment systems, and passenger analytics
  • Robotics: industrial robots, robotic arms, AMR, Quadruped, and humanoid visual sensors.
  • Public safety: static/mobile ANPR, enforcement monitoring, civil/emergency services
  • Industrial automation: predictive maintenance, defect detection, blind-spot monitoring
  • Material handling: enhanced monitoring for ports, warehouses, and fleet operations
  • Earth moving and mining: rugged AI deployments in construction, agriculture, and mining environments

"This collaboration comes at the right time,” said Jay Liu, Vice President, NEXCOM. “By combining NEXCOM’s ATC edge computing platform with Stereolabs’ ZED AI vision stack, we’re enabling robust perception solutions that transition seamlessly from prototype to large-scale deployment"

For more information, visit nexcom.com/news/Detail/nexcom-stereolabs-collab-2025-pr.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

