FMC and Neumonda Team Up to Bring DRAM Manufacturing Back to Germany

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

April 03, 2025

Neumonda and Ferroelectric Memory (FMC) are partnering to design, test, and market FMC’s nonvolatile DRAM+ bringing semiconductor DRAM memory design and manufacturing back to Germany. FMC combines non-volatile properties of ferroelectric hafnium oxide (HfO2) with RAM to create a non-volatile DRAM memory for AI, medical, industrial, automotive, and consumer applications.

Neumonda, which owns multiple patents in DRAM design and testing, will support FMC with expert memory consulting and access to its Rhinoe, Octopus, and Raptor test platforms for nonvolatile DRAM+ products.

“FMC was founded to exploit the disruptive invention of the ferroelectric effect of HfO2 for semiconductor memories. Applied to a DRAM, it turns the DRAM capacitor into a low power, nonvolatile storage device while maintaining the high DRAM performance to produce a disruptive nonvolatile DRAM memory ideal for AI compute,” explained Thomas Rueckes, CEO of FMC. “Since our technology is unique in the market, cost-effective testing of our memory products is of great importance for our product offerings. With Neumonda and its radically new approach to testing, we have found a partner that can help us speed up the development of our products. We also are excited to work with Neumonda as we share the common vision to bring Memory back to Europe.”

“As our test platforms are maturing, FMC’s products are an ideal test ground to prove the capabilities of our Rhinoe, Octopus, and Raptor testers, as well as the high-quality yield they enable,” explained Peter Poechmueller, CEO of Neumonda. “One of my personal goals behind founding Neumonda was to bring semiconductor memory back to Europe. With this collaboration, we take a big step closer to establishing a new German memory manufacturer.”

For more information, visit ferrolectric-memory.com, neumonda.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

