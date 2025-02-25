The Road to embedded world: BIWIN’s Mini SSD Brings Lightning-Fast Speeds and Rugged Durability

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: BIWIN BIWIN Storage Technology Co., Ltd. (BIWIN) will exhibit its innovative Mini SSD at embedded world 2025 located at Booth 1-140. Attendees will experience firsthand how BIWIN is pushing the boundaries of storage technology with the Mini SSD leading the way. It delivers high-performance and compact solutions for mobile devices, edge computing, and beyond.

Utilizing advanced LGA (Land Grid Array) packaging, the BIWIN Mini SSD seamlessly integrates the controller and flash memory modules into a tiny 15.0 mm × 17.0 mm × 1.4 mm frame, about half the size of a Euro coin and resembling a microSD card.

The versatile plug-and-play functionality guarantees compatibility with various devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, cameras, NAS systems, smart albums, and portable SSDs.

Leveraging PCIe Gen4x2 and the NVMe 1.4, the BIWIN Mini SSD embeds 3D TLC NAND technology leading to read speeds up to 3700 MB/s and write speeds up to 3400 MB/s. The Mini SSD is designed to handle the speed demands of mobile devices, edge computing, and other data-intensive applications.

Available in capacities ranging from 512 GB to 2 TB, the SSD is ideal for efficient storage while working with mission critical applications as well as demanding workloads such as cloud collaboration, file access, and real-time data processing.

For harsh environments, the Mini SSD is resistant to shock and vibration carrying an IP68 rating for dust and water defense. It can withstand drops from altitudes of 3 meters.

To maintain a reliable write speed, an extended lifespan, and avoid data fragmentation, the storage integrates enhanced firmware innovations, including dynamic SLC caching, wear leveling, TRIM, and garbage collection.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en

For more information about BIWIN, please visit biwintechnology.com.