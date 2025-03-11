The Road to NVIDIA GTC: Vecow Presents Latest Jetson-Powered Solutions for Diverse Applications
March 11, 2025
Blog
During NVIDIA GTC 2025 from March 17-21, Vecow will exhibit its latest NVIDIA Jetson powered rugged Edge AI computing platforms and solution services for AI Robot, smart agriculture, public safety and industrial applications at Booth 237.
AI-accelerated Platforms for Edge
- Industrial & Robotics solution powered by NVIDIA Jetson embedded AI computing platform, it covers NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin platform, NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX platform, and NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano platform
AI Robot Development Package for Faster Time-to-market
- Vecow NAC-1000 Edge AI Computing System leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module and based on NVIDIA Nova Orin, fully compatible with NVIDIA Isaac Perceptor SDK and Kudan Visual SLAM artificial perception technology enabled
- Vecow will have a live-demo of an AI Robot Development Package aimed to accelerate the time-to-market process of next-generation mobile robots, enabling seamless deployment in dynamic and unstructured environments
Additional Booth Highlights:
NAC-1000
- NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Rugged Edge AI Computing System based on NVIDIA Nova Orin platform
EAC-5000
- NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Compact Edge AI Computing System
RAC-1000
- NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Rugged Edge AI Computing System
EAC-6000
- NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX/Nano (Super Mode Supported) Embedded AI Computing System
EAC-4000
- NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX/Nano (Super Mode Supported) Compact AI Computing System
For more information, visit https://www.vecow.com/dispPageBox/vecow/VecowCP.aspx?ddsPageID=EXHIBITION_EN&dbid=5470106480.