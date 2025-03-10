The Road to embedded world: ASUS IoT and Intel Collaborate on Autonomous Vehicles and Smart Surveillance Solutions

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: ASUS IoT Visitors to Hall 3, Booth 257 at embedded world will witness the ASUS IoT RUC-1000G, an innovative edge AI computing platform designed for seamless AI deployment, system integration, and high-performance GPU utilization. The solution is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra S-series processors with W880 chipset, PCIe 5.0 support, and a modular half-rack design for scalable AI applications.

RUC-1000G Highlights

System Integration and Future-Proofing

RUC-1000G adopts a standard 19-inch rack and modular half-rack design

Power delivery for high-performance GPUs

Up to 600W GPUs for deep learning, real-time video analytics and AI-driven processing

Wide 8V–48V DC-input range and intelligent ignition power control

High bandwidth for data-intensive applications

PCIe 5.0 support delivers high-speed data transmission with low latency and high throughput

Current applications

Enhances defect detection and quality assurance with high-speed AI inference

Real-time AI-driven decision-making and sensor fusion for Autonomous vehicles

Enhanced surveillance, traffic management and predictive analytics

The RUC-1000G is engineered to support furthering technologies in AI-driven automation, computer vision and generative AI. Its modular architecture allows continuous upgrades, supporting next-generation PCIe standards and high-performance GPUs. Users can integrate AI innovations without the need to reconfigure infrastructure.

Innovations

Includes 2.5GbE/10GbE Ethernet and eight USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports with screw-lock designs for secure connectivity

MIL-STD-810H compliance and wide -25°C to 60°C temperature range

Fanless architecture and multiple mounting options support autonomous vehicles and industrial AI deployments

TPM IC and IEC 62443-4-1 compliance for secure AI applications.

Equipped with iBMC for remote system monitoring and recovery

