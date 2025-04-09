Kardome Joins NVIDIA AGX to Offer AI Voice Recognition to Auto OEMs

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

When an AI assistant or voice chatbot fails to understand your command, request, or prompt, the frustration is real. If that’s just a home hub controlling your lights, it’s no big deal, but in automotive, industrial, or other mission critical industries, that kind of frustration can mean big losses in time, money, or lives.

According to a recent announcement, Kardome, a voice recognition company, has made its Spatial Hearing AI technology available on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform for automotive OEMs. The Kardome technology reportedly enables voice isolation, speaker identification, and speech processing in noisy environments, all of which is designed to improve voice functions in automotive cabins.

Kardome says its mobility solution will reduce production costs for automotive manufacturers, and that the system can capture individual voices from up to six seats with a single mic array.

The company said the main difference between this solution and other audio front-end solutions is that it clusters speech signals based on location, isolating individuals, and enables people to give clear, understandable commands to devices even in adverse acoustic environments. This focus, Kardome says, contrasts with direction-based technologies like beamforming, which can collect many audio inputs simultaneously.

The technology is already available on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform, and it runs on the AGX Orin in-vehicle computer to locate, identify, and isolate individual users. This ability was designed to improve user experience while reducing hardware and manufacturing costs.