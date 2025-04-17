Embedded Computing Design

AI in Healthcare, Reverse-Engineering, and Industry Acquisitions

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

April 17, 2025

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Editor-in-Chief Ken Briodagh sits down with Marten Smith, Principal Segment Manager for the Medical and Health Segment at Microchip Technology. Together, they explore how Microchip supports innovation in the medical field, navigates stringent security standards, and tackles the challenges of certifying new medical devices. They also discuss how advancements in AI are paving the way for improved patient care.

Next, Rich and Vin return for another Dev Talk, featuring Tim Blazytko, emproof’s Chief Scientist, Head of Engineering, and Co-Founder. The trio delves into the art and science of reverse-engineering, sharing insights from the field.

But first, Rich and Ken kick off the episode by unpacking some intriguing acquisitions in the computer components industry, shedding light on their implications for embedded computing.

 
