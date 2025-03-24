Savoir-faire Linux Introduces VulnScout.io , Strengthening Open-Source Security

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Savoir-faire Linux Savoir-faire Linux released its open-source cybersecurity solution, the VulnScout.io, developed to aid in tracking, managing, and remediating product vulnerabilities more efficiently. It is committed to open-source and is active with both the Linux Foundation and the Yocto Project.

“Openness is in our DNA,” comments Christophe Villemer, Executive Vice-President of Savoir-faire Linux and LF Energy governing board member, "That’s why we’ve chosen to release VulnScout.io under an open-source license. Our experience contributing to The Yocto Project and our deep involvement with Linux Foundation initiatives have paved the way for a truly community-driven, globally accessible solution."

Capabilities:

SBOM Vulnerability Management

Generates SBOMs and identifies CVEs automatically, offering real-time threat intelligence

Wide Compatibility with Industry

CycloneDX, SPDX, and OpenVEX framework from the Open-Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF)

Built for Analysts and Continuous Integration

Seamlessly integrates within existing CI workflows

Devoted to the Open-Source Community

Hosted on GitHub, VulnScout.io benefits from shared innovation and global contributions

Anticipating the Cyber Resilience Act

With new security regulations emerging under the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), manufacturers and integrators need efficient compliance solutions. VulnScout.io offers automated Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) management to address vulnerabilities and comply with standards such as IEC62443, IEC62304, UL2900, and DO-326A.



At embedded world 2025 in Nuremberg (March 11–13), Savoir-faire Linux showcased VulnScout.io, offering hands-on demonstrations that revealed how embedded systems developers can use SBOM vulnerability tracking to improve security and compliance.



“From complex industrial controllers to next-gen IoT devices, businesses need a robust solution that scales,” explains Jérôme Oufella, Technology Vice-President at Savoir-faire Linux “VulnScout.io answers that need - and our hands-on experience with Yocto, combined with our background in embedded Linux and the broader open source ecosystem, ensures that it fits naturally into a variety of industry workflows.”

For more information, visit https://github.com/savoirfairelinux/vulnscout, https://savoirfairelinux.com/en/services/cybersecurity-for-product-engineering.

