onsemi’s Hyperlux ID: 3D Vision for Robotics, Manufacturing, and Security

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: onsemi

onsemi recently introduced its Hyperlux ID family, a real-time indirect time-of-flight (iToF) sensor offering high precision long distance measurements and 3D imaging of fast-moving objects. By integrating onsemi’s proprietary global shutter pixel architecture and onboard storage, the Hyperlux ID family delivers real-time scene capture and depth processing.

According to onsemi, the technology enhances depth sensing to 30 meters, four times beyond standard iToF sensors, while maintaining a compact form. It senses depth by measuring the phase shift of the reflected light emitted from one or multiple VCSELs (Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers). The sensor family eliminates the need for dedicated sensors for visual and spatial data by combining monochrome imaging and depth sensing.

The Hyperlux ID family enhances manufacturing efficiency by helping to reduce errors and downtime, leading to lower operational costs. Additionally, it improves facial recognition, gesture tracking, and 3D video conferencing. The family is suited for various industrial environments including:

Automation and Robotics: Object detection for better navigation and collision avoidance

Manufacturing and Quality Control: Measure the volume and shape of objects, detect defects, and ensure products meet quality standards

Logistics and Material Handling: Measure the positions, sizes and content ratios of pallets and cargo

Agriculture and Farming: Measures plant height, detecting diseases, and optimizes irrigation and fertilization processes

Access Control Systems: Detailed and precise facial recognition for payment terminals and home and commercial entry systems

