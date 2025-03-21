Intel, Curtiss-Wright, wolfSSL, and SYSGO Join Forces to Revolutionize Mission-Critical Systems

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Intel, wolfSSL, Curtiss-Wright, and SYSGO are collaborating to develop next-generation COTS solutions that prioritize safety, security, and innovation in aerospace and industrial industries. By utilizing each company’s strengths, the partnership delivers high performance ruggedized environments that ensure compliance with safety and security standards for mission-critical applications, without requiring specific software, therefore reducing time to market.

Leveraging the 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Curtiss-Wright’s VPX3-1262 ruggedized single-board computer (SBC) is the pinnacle of the alliance. The platform is enhanced by wolfSSL’s wolfBoot secure bootloader, featuring the wolfCrypt cryptography library and Intel’s security technologies, to safeguard the boot process against intruders.

SYSGO’s PikeOS RTOS and hypervisor offer enhanced security by implementing a separation kernel-based architecture, ensuring reliable time and resource partitioning while meeting DO-178C/ED-12C and IEC 61508 functional safety requirements.

Intel’s 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, integrated with Intel Silicon Integrity Technology and advanced security features, such as Intel Trusted Execution Technology and Intel Boot Guard, are ideal for secure safety-critical aviation applications.

“Intel is committed to meeting the evolving needs of our customers who are developing safety-critical systems. We are proud to work with Curtiss Wright, SYSGO and wolfSSL to deliver innovative solutions and meet the highest standards of performance, assurance and security for aviation and industrial industries.” Christine Boles, Vice President and General Manager, Federal and Industrial Solutions, Intel Corporation.

Curtiss-Wright offers 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor-based ruggedized V3-1222 SBC designed for industrial applications and certified RTCA DO-254/EUROCAE ED-80 for avionics safety-critical use cases.

“We are proud to collaborate with wolfSSL, SYSGO and Intel to deliver a higher level of trust to safety and security focused critical end-applications,” said Brian Perry, Senior Vice President and General Manager at the Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions Division. “Our rugged, high-performance single-board processor, V3-1222, based on the 13th Gen Intel Core i7, is designed to meet the unique requirements of avionics safety-critical applications.”

wolfSSL’s wolfBoot secure bootloader incorporates Intel’s advanced security technologies enabling a full security foundation. wolfSSL offers a RTCA DO-178C (up to DAL-A) certifiable version of wolfBoot and wolfCrypt, granting avionics manufacturers access to a secure and certifiable bootloader technology.

“At WolfSSL, we provide the best available secure boot by leveraging hardware root of trust and advanced glitch-resistance. These capabilities not only enhance the security and integrity of embedded systems but also ensure that our customers can trust their devices to function securely in mission critical environments. We set the standard for secure, high-performance cryptography, helping our clients to mitigate risks and achieve maximum cybersecurity in production-grade applications.” Larry Stefonic, CEO, WolfSSL.

SYSGO’s PikeOS RTOS and hypervisor enhance security, allowing applications to meet the demands of safety-critical industries and security certifications up to Common Criteria EAL 5+.

“At SYSGO, we are dedicated to providing the highest levels of safety and security for mission-critical systems. Our PikeOS RTOS and hypervisor ensure robust partitioning and compliance with industry standards, making them a perfect fit for aerospace and industrial applications”, says Franz Walkembach, VP Marketing & Alliances. “Collaborating with Intel, Curtiss-Wright, and wolfSSL allows us to deliver a truly integrated solution that meets the most stringent certification requirements.”

