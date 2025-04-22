GÖPEL’s FlashFOX Now Features Real-Time Server Streaming

Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

April 22, 2025

Image Credit: GÖPEL

GÖPEL has introduced streaming capabilities to its FlashFOX universal programmer. FlashFOX now retrieves programming data directly from a central server, allowing for up-to-date, centralized, and real-time flash programming.

FlashFOX can operate independently in stand-alone mode, however, streaming allows for more efficient management of target-specific programming data via real-time transfer. As the world’s first stand-alone programmer to integrate a JAM/STAPL player meeting the JESD71 standard, FlashFOX enables autonomous standardized testing and programming on each channel.

It supports external POD connections up to 4 meters in length, accommodating varied production layouts. Signal timing issues caused by distance are mitigated utilizing the ADYCS automation feature.

With WLAN connectivity, FlashFOX is optimized for IIoT and Industry 4.0 integration. The built-in web server allows seamless access through any browser for configuration and diagnostics with additional PC software not needed. This supports remote oversight and maintenance, even at isolated production sites.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

