Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: Linaro’s ONELab Enhances Cloud-Native Edge Readiness

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 19, 2025

Blog

The Road to embedded world: Linaro’s ONELab Enhances Cloud-Native Edge Readiness
Image Credit: Linaro

embedded world will host Linaro (Booth 4-501) where it will introduce the commercial launch of ONELab, an aid to silicon vendors (SiPs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs) to ensure continuous interoperability tests among various operating systems and cloud services. Linaro will demonstrate ONELab by connecting it to four boards from collaborators including AMD kv260, Texas Instruments SK-AM62P-LP, Renesas RZ/G2L and Qualcomm RB3v2.

ONELab, Highlights:

  • Streamline the testing and Arm SystemReady-DT (devicetree) and PSA Certified certification process, allowing effortless verification of hardware and software compatibility.
  • Identify issues early by addressing compatibility concerns throughout the development process, avoiding costly setbacks.
  • Provide evidence to customers that products are cloud-native edge-ready.

Learn more about ONELab at its session “Scaling Interoperability Testing with ONELab - Conquering the Challenges of Arm SystemReady Certification” at the Speaker Forum on Wednesday 12 March, 13:30 in Hall 3.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en.

For more information, visit https://www.linaro.org/solutions/onelab.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Debug & Test
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Software & OS
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
Topic Tags
Consumer
Image Credit: Infineon
Overcome smart door lock design challenges using the latest Wi-Fi Standards

February 4, 2025

MORE
Healthcare
Optimizing Connectivity for Smart Medical Tools

February 3, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Z-Wave Alliance Launches 2024B Specification

February 17, 2025

MORE
Security
Image Credit: ONEKEY
The Road to embedded world: Future-Proofing Manufacturing Security with ONEKEY

February 19, 2025

MORE