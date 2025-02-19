The Road to embedded world: Linaro’s ONELab Enhances Cloud-Native Edge Readiness

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Linaro

embedded world will host Linaro (Booth 4-501) where it will introduce the commercial launch of ONELab, an aid to silicon vendors (SiPs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs) to ensure continuous interoperability tests among various operating systems and cloud services. Linaro will demonstrate ONELab by connecting it to four boards from collaborators including AMD kv260, Texas Instruments SK-AM62P-LP, Renesas RZ/G2L and Qualcomm RB3v2.

ONELab, Highlights:

Streamline the testing and Arm SystemReady-DT (devicetree) and PSA Certified certification process, allowing effortless verification of hardware and software compatibility.

Identify issues early by addressing compatibility concerns throughout the development process, avoiding costly setbacks.

Provide evidence to customers that products are cloud-native edge-ready.

Learn more about ONELab at its session “Scaling Interoperability Testing with ONELab - Conquering the Challenges of Arm SystemReady Certification” at the Speaker Forum on Wednesday 12 March, 13:30 in Hall 3.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en.

For more information, visit https://www.linaro.org/solutions/onelab.