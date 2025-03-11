The Road to NVIDIA GTC: Connect Tech’s Gen AI & Robotics Innovations

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Connect Tech

Connect Tech, an NVIDIA Elite Partner, will attend NVIDIA GTC, where at Booth 245, its experts will be available to showcase demonstrations that highlight Gen AI at the Edge. Demos will include the integration of generative AI models and RAG techniques on Anvil for NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, demonstrating how Agentic AI applications can help solve real-world smart city problems, and another that highlights the ROS2 and NVIDIA Isaac ROS optimization services for high-performance robotics development.

Highlights:

Robust Carrier Boards and Powerful Edge Devices Live at GTC

Explore a vast family of system level solutions and carrier boards designed for NVIDIA Jetson modules ideal for edge AI and robotics applications. The Rogue-RX is developed for harsh environments and safeguards against dropped connectivity. Connect Tech’s Hadron GMSL carrier boards have an ultra-compact design, robust construction, and a wealth of features, including dual GMSL2 inputs.

These powerful edge devices are ideal in ruggedized solutions for crewed and uncrewed applications and comply with MIL-STD-810H, DO-160G for shock and vibration, and ingress protection up to IP68.

The Anvil-RX is a mission-critical edge system featuring an IP67-rated enclosure, M12 and sealed PC connectors, and the Jetson AGX Orin for powerful performance and reliability. In recognition of its excellence, it won the 2024 Best in Show award for ruggedized Edge AI compute platforms at the AUSA annual meeting.

The Sentry-X2 is a MIL-SPEC-certified AI system ideal for high performance at the military edge. It leverages the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Industrial and delivers unmatched computing performance where needed.

Connect Tech’s Graphite VPX is a 3U VPX single board computer is powered by the Jetson AGX Orin Industrial and is SOSA-aligned for seamless interoperability and equipped with complete IPMI support. Meeting MIL-STD-810H and DO-160 for shock and vibration is an ideal choice for modern aerospace and defense applications. The Graphite VPX was awarded Best in Show at Embedded World 2024.

Deep Learning Inference Servers Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin Available

Debuting at GTC 2025 will be Connect Tech’s deep learning inference server, a high-performance, energy-efficient AI workstation in a 2U chassis, featuring up to 12 Jetson AGX Orin or 24 Jetson Orin NX modules. Designed to accelerate AI workloads, it offers scalable solutions across multiple industries.

Designed for robotics innovation, the Inference Server delivers high-performance computing for Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) scenarios. It meets the rigorous demands of real-world robotics applications and enhances digital twin simulations.

For more information, visit connecttech.com/high-powered-ai-inference-server/.