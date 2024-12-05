Embedded Computing Design

ADATA and Advantech Team Up to Power AI Workloads with Advanced HPC Servers

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 05, 2024

News

Image Credit: ADATA

ADATA announced it is partnering with Advantech to innovate AI and high-performance computing (HPC) with a new series of servers consisting of the SKY-721E3, SKY-821E3, SKY-622G4 MGX, and SKY-722V4. All are integrated with ADATA’s industrial-grade memory.  

SKY-721E3 and SKY-821E3:

  • The SKY-721E3 and SKY-821E3 leverage the AMD EPYC 9005 processor, offering up to 160 cores, 384 threads, and a frequency up to 5 GHz. For memory-intensive applications, the servers support DDR5 memory with speeds of up to 6000 MT/s and up to 24 DIMM modules. Expansion is made possible with 11 PCIe slots for GPUs, network cards, and video capture cards.The SKY-721E3 supports 12 3.5" SAS/SATA/U.2 or 24 2.5" hybrid drives for high-efficiency data storage.

SKY-622G4:

  • For optimization of AI workloads like large language models (LLM), the server leverages NVIDIA technology and powered by the Intel Xeon 6 processors with up to four PCIe x16 cards and 24 DDR5 ECC/RDIMMs, delivering up to 4000W of power.

SKY-722V4:

  • The SKY-722V4 utilizes the Intel Xeon 6 processor (350W), supporting up to 32 DDR5 ECC RDIMMs with a maximum frequency of 6400MHz. It provides three full-height PCIe 5.0 slots (supporting up to three 350W GPUs) and two half-height PCIe 5.0 slots.

For more information, visit adata.com/en.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

