Taoglas Expands TFM Series to Streamline High-Accuracy GNSS Development

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Taoglas Taoglas is promoting its TFM series of multi-band GNSS front-end modules that provide flexible options for engineers designing high-accuracy GNSS projects. TFM modules integrate a two-stage cascaded filter with a low noise amplifier (LNA), all within a shielded, compact (15 mm x 15 mm x 2.7 mm), and low-profile surface mount package for enhanced performance.

Optimized for flexibility, the design seamlessly integrates with multi-band antennas and GNSS receivers, bridging the antenna and RF module to enable active electronics in GNSS applications. The TFM series simplifies integration by combining resistance matching, filters, and low noise amplifiers (LNAs) into a single package. The integrated pre-filters mitigate out-of-band signals, while the LNAs guarantee an ideal noise figure across the complete signal chain.

The modules supply at least 25 dB gain to the GNSS receiver. Their 1 dB compression points are -31 dBm or better, depending on model and frequency. Supporting a DC input voltage range of 1.8 to 5.5 VDC, TFM modules offer broad design flexibility.

"Using TFM modules typically saves designers at least six months of development time compared to designing active circuitry on the PCB themselves,” said Taoglas CEO, Dermot O'Shea. “It not only speeds things up and enables them to focus on the rest of their design, but because of our many years of experience designing such circuits for our own antennas, you know you are getting best in class and can be confident in the reliability and accuracy of your GNSS data."

Extended TFM series:

TFM.100A - Multi-Band GNSS Front End Module covering L1+B1+G1/L2

TFM.100B - Multi-Band GNSS Front End Module covering L1+B1+G1/L5

TFM.110A - Multi-Band GNSS Front End Module covering L1/L2/L5

TFM.120A - Multi-Band GNSS Front End Module covering L1+B1+G1/L2/L5+L-band

TFM.112A - Multi-Band GNSS Front End Module covering L1+B1+G1/L2/L5+L-band

TFM.115A - Multi-Band GNSS Front End Module for Bands L1, B1, G1, L Band and L5

For more information, visit taoglas.com.