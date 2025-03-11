The Road to embedded world: QNX Highlights Mission-Critical Software Solutions and Cloud Efficiency

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: QNX QNX will be stationed in Hall 4, Booth 544 during embedded world where it will welcome attendees to learn more about its new solutions for mission-critical embedded applications. Highlights will include QNX Embedded General Software Platform, QNX Everywhere, QNX OS 8.0 in the Cloud, as well as a robotic arm demonstration.

QNX Embedded General Software Platform

The QNX Embedded General Software Platform is a high-performance foundation designed for secure, reliable, and mission-critical applications. QNX simplifies the complexities of software-defined architectures, safety requirements, and system consolidation. As a leading Android virtualization partner, its platform scales seamlessly from SoC to cloud. Highlights will include solutions that help manage software complexity, competitiveness, and future-proofing products.

QNX Everywhere

Experience QNX OS 8.0 on Raspberry Pi with QNX Everywhere, designed to simplify access to QNX software and development tools. IT is ideal for non-profits, hobbyists, and prototype builders, the free non-commercial version ensures the same security and reliability found in mission-critical applications.

With support from a dense community of open-source contributors, academic programs, and online training, the platform delivers an open ecosystem where most QNX APIs are POSIX and Linux compatible.

QNX OS 8.0 in the Cloud

See how the Momentics IDE seamlessly links to QNX OS in AWS, enabling hardware-independent workflows. The demonstration will highlight cloud efficiency, using Microsoft Copilot and VS Code to streamline testing and CI. Quickly deploy preconfigured VMs for simplified onboarding and seamless global collaboration.

Robotic ARM Demonstration

Visitors will see a robotic factory arm with an operator control panel that integrates QNX Hypervisor, QNX OS 8.0, QNX Camera Framework, ROS 2, Linux (RVIZ), TensorFlow, and OpenCV – to securely consolidate multiple functions. By blending mixed-criticality systems on a single SoC, QNX streamlines CPU consolidation and supports legacy software alongside emerging applications.

Complexities for Over-Engineering a Safe System

Louay Abdelkader, Director, Product Management at QNX, will present on March 12. Exploring the complexities of safety-critical systems, discover how addressing specific safety issues without considering the broader system's dependability can lead to excessive rework or unforeseen challenges.

The speaker session will cover real-world scenario analysis, the impact of elevated neutron flux on DRAM reliability, software-based error detection in safety-critical systems, and strategies for resilient, fault-tolerant designs.

