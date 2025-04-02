AAEON’s UP 710S Edge is a High-Performance Mini PC with Versatile I/O

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON's UP brand introduced its smallest Intel Processor N-powered Mini PC with Wi-Fi support, the UP 710S Edge, measuring 92mm x 77mm x 38mm. The UP 710S Edge is designed as an industrial automation upgrade platform available in models with the full Intel Processor N series family (formerly Alder Lake-N) and introducing an 8-bit GPIO with optional SPI, I2C, and PWM.

Designed for enhanced connectivity, the UP 710S Edge integrates a COM port for RS-232/422/485 and an M.2 2230 E-Key slot, bringing Wi-Fi support. It also includes three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, gigabit Ethernet, and HDMI output.

The UP 710S Edge supports Windows 11 IoT Enterprise 24H2 LTSC, Ubuntu 22.04.4+ LTS, and Yocto 4.0.



“We see the UP 710S Edge as a cost-effective and versatile option for developers to upgrade their automation setups,” said Irene Lin, Senior Product Manager at UP. “We feel that by adding the additional interfaces we have, as well as providing optional SPI, I2C, and PWM functions instead of standard GPIO, our customers will be able to get maximum flexibility and value for money by choosing the UP 710S Edge.”



For more information, visit aaeon.com.