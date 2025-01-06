The Logitech Mevo Core 4K camera enables seamless wireless live streaming anywhere with the help of AIROC™ CYW55573 and Murata 2EA Module solution

By Mei-Ling Chiang Director of Product Management Infineon

Image Credit: Infineon

The Internet of Things (IoT) has grown rapidly in the last 10 years across many applications. One area with significant growth is live streaming social media applications such as Facebook (Meta), YouTube, WhatsApp, TikTok, WeChat, QQ and Instagram. This rising demand stems from content creators’ desires to deliver real-time, professional-level content anywhere without professional-level experience.

For many content creators and streamers, setting up and operating a professional camera takes time and often requires added software, encoders, and endless cords that can be costly and complicated to set up. Managing multiple devices can also be challenging, especially for new streamers looking to bring their vision to life with the highest quality possible.

The next-generation Logitech Mevo Core 4K live-streaming camera was designed to help alleviate these issues. This simple, professional-level camera was built for live streaming and content creation. It can be fully controlled from a smartphone or tablet.

This case study walks you through how the Murata Type 2EA Module and AIROC™ CYW55573, a Wi-Fi 6/6E tri-band 2x2 Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® 5.3 system on chip (SoC), enabled the Mevo Core camera to deliver live streaming video smoothly in busy network environments. It also discusses how the partner’s support helped them navigate implementation challenges so the camera maker could get to market on time.

About Mevo Core

Logitech launched the next generation of 4K cameras, Mevo Core, in 2024. Its latest camera is designed for live streaming and content creation, providing major benefits over wired connections that often take time to set up. Mevo Core comes in a compact, sleek design with versatile mounting options and an interchangeable lens, offering flexibility and freedom to streamers that require high-quality performance in an easy-to-use package. Bloggers and YouTubers are often on-the-go and streaming in different locations daily. Having a small, portable form-factor and fully wireless solution with fast and reliable streaming helps provide a better user experience for streamers and their followers. What made Mevo choose Murata 2EA module with CYW55573?

What made Mevo choose Murata 2EA module with CYW55573?

When asked why Logitech chose the Murata Type 2EA Module with AIROC™ CYW55573 solution for Mevo, Jimmy An, Mevo’s Head of Hardware, said, “We needed a solution with Wi-Fi 6/6E connectivity that could handle streaming video (4K sensor, streaming in 1080p30) and audio with enhanced connection robustness over the less congested 6GHz frequency and throughput. It’s important to our streamers that their followers can watch live videos without any interruptions or anomalies, whether streamers are at a big conference, concert, or other busy environments.”

One of the primary benefits of the Murata/CYW55573 Wi-Fi solution was the support of the “greenfield” 6GHz band (introduced in Wi-Fi 6E) which is a cleaner spectrum that lies beyond the congested 2.4 GHz and 5GHz bands. The 6GHz band provides 59 additional channels which are typically uncrowded, greatly reducing latency. Live streaming video can be upstreamed faster without delay or poor quality. In addition, the CYW55573 provides interference mitigation features that improve the video quality when streaming in congested network environments.

One additional benefit of the Murata/CYW55573 module is concurrent Soft AP and Station mode, enabling Mevo Core cameras to stream video smoothly to the internet via mobile phone while connected to the other cameras. A cellular- connected mobile device can support up to three cameras, allowing for multi-camera set ups with different angles and views.

Mevo also chose Murata and the AIROC™ CYW55573 because of its long-term, positive relationship with the Infineon and Murata teams. The relationship is based on transparent communication and strong technical support that helped shorten Mevo Core’s development cycle and build confidence in the project’s design and test phases. The result was rapid timeto-market for a camera that contains professional-level streaming quality with the intuitive features needed for content creators to stream directly to platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

How the CYW55573 and Murata 2EA Module work together

The robust, power-efficient CYW55573 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® combo IC improves range while reducing the total Bill of Materials cost and board space. It delivers an exceptionally high-quality video/audio streaming and seamless connectivity experience in congested network environments and significantly reduces latency by operating in the 6G spectrum.

The Murata Type 2EA Module incorporates the CYW55573 chip, providing a compact solution that integrates RF, power management, and other necessary components for easy integration into whole systems. Together these technologies achieve high-data throughput at low latency and enhanced audio streaming capabilities with LE audio and allow for a portable, wireless-enabled product that outperforms most other video streaming devices in the market.

Due to the integrated system on a module, the board design and certification process becomes much simpler and lower risk. The designer also benefits from scalability, power efficiency, density, low-profile, and interoperability including IoT applications and reliable connections to cloud services.

Conclusion

As the popularity of live streaming social media applications and platforms grows, technology companies will need to evolve their live streaming capabilities to deliver the real-time, professional-level camera experiences that content creators expect anywhere. These camera features need to be simple and intuitive, regardless of the content creator’s experience or skill set, and deliver high streaming video quality for the bloggers to attract more followers and viewers.

Camera makers must also choose partners that provide excellent communication and support for the expected and unexpected implementation challenges along the way. The right partner can help navigate the complex development and certification process, reducing risk and time-to-revenue while ensuring high quality.

Mei-Ling Chiang is an accomplished product marketing professional with expertise in the wireless industry. Through her career, she has successfully launched numerous wireless products with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 15.4, Sub-G, or LoRa technology to serve IoT, smart home, consumer, and AI markets. With strategic mindset and a customer-centric approach, she identifies market opportunities and develops compelling value propositions. More from Mei-Ling