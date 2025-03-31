Longsys: Advancing High-reliability Storage to Power the Intelligent Era

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

At the global industry show embedded world 2025 in Nuremburg, Germany earlier this month, there was lots of talk about how important memory has become to embedded systems. The drive toward implementing technological trends like AI and neural network computing is driving the necessity for reliable and robust memory and storage solutions.

We spoke with Longsys, a branded semiconductor memory enterprise engaged in R&D, design, and sales of Flash memory and dynamic random access memory (DRAM), about the present and future of memory and storage in critical infrastructure for embedded systems. Patrik Stocks of Longsys is the company’s specialist in the EMEA region, and we asked about the benefits of Flash and DRAM over traditional memory solutions for embedded.

He said that Flash and DRAM combine the benefits of non-volatile storage with high speed performance to give computing platforms both fast data access and reliable long-term storage, both of which are required for AI, automotive, and other major applications and implementations. For automotive systems like ADAS infotainment and real time processing this kind of memory architecture is particularly well-suited, and with the expansion of electric and smart vehicles in consumer marketplaces, Flash and DRAM can be leveraged to meet the need for high performance, large storage, and durability.

Another key market for advanced memory solutions in Smart Manufacturing. Patrik called out the need for customized, industrial-grade storage products like SSD and DIMM, tested for extreme conditions like temperature, humidity, and vibration, in Smart Manufacturing implementations. Longsys aims to meet these needs, he said, by prioritizing rigorous quality control and hitting failure rates as low as 5 PPM, so the company can offer high reliability for critical systems and minimize downtime and data loss.

In the wider industrial embedded space, Longsys’ PTM (Product Technology Manufacturing) full-stack customized business model can provide tailored storage solutions to meet specific operational and environmental needs, Patrik said. PTM is designed to optimize form factor, firmware, and performance to ensure compatibility and peak performance in complex environments that need high uptime and efficiency, such as industries like automation, transportation, and energy.

Examples of these custom solutions include custom SSDs for extreme temperatures, firmware adjustments for faster data access, and ruggedized DIMMs for vibration-prone environments. These customizations address specific operational and environmental needs to enhance reliability and performance.

Every company offering enablement and foundational technology like silicon or memory must plan for protecting and hardening its supply chain. Longsys is no different. Patrik told us that the company is able to ensure a reliable supply chain through a global network of manufacturing facilities in Suzhou, South America, and Zhongshan. This flexibility, along with localized sales and support, helps Longsys quickly respond to customer's demand, ensuring product availability for customers worldwide.

Longsys has focused on storage products and applications, which has driven the company to develop firmware algorithms, memory chip designs, memory chip testing, packaging design and manufacturing solutions. It provides consumer-grade, industrial-grade, and automotive-grade storage products along with software and hardware application solutions for industrial storage.

The company’s embedded storage, solid-state drive (SSD), mobile storage, and memory module product lines are widely used in smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, computers, communication devices, wearable devices, Internet of Things (IoT), industrial control, automotive electronics, and personal mobile storage.

With the major growth areas of automotive, AI, and industrial computing, the embedded industry has never needed memory and storage more. As this important category becomes ever more critical, the reliability of DDRM, SSD, Flash and other solutions are sure to remain key technologies. Backed by a global supply chain and localized support, Longsys is committed to empowering industries with cutting-edge storage technology, helping drive the future of smart, connected, and intelligent infrastructure.