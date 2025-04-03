Embedded Computing Design

Evolving Chip Design: Challenges & Innovations with Atomera & Siemens EDA

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

April 03, 2025

In this episode of Embedded Insiders, Scott Bibaud, President and CEO of Atomera, explores the rising costs of semiconductor manufacturing and the challenges of scaling to advanced nodes like 3nm and 2nm. He breaks down the diminishing performance gains and the complexity of high-volume semiconductor architectures.

Next, Rich and Scot Morrison, Vice President of Shift Left Software Product Management at Siemens EDA, discuss the growing specialization of chip design—and why development tools must evolve to keep up.

But first, Rich and I examine Moore’s Law and whether the push for ever-smaller chips is truly the best path forward.

 
