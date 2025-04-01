Axiomtek’s New Stainless Steel Panel PCs Built for Heavy Industry and Automation

Axiomtek released the GOT515-RPL-WCD (15.6") and GOT521-RPL-WCD (21.5") fanless panel PCs with full IP66 and IP69K-rated SUS304 stainless steel enclosures well suited for industries such as heavy machinery, food processing, chemical manufacturing, and agricultural automation.

The PCs include RS-232/422/485 (default RS-232, A-coded), USB 2.0 dual-port (A-coded), 2.5GBase-T Ethernet with Intel I226 (X-coded) supporting Wake-on-LAN and PXE Boot ROM, 1GBase-T Ethernet with Intel I210 (X-coded), and an optional M12 I/O blank via cable with two USB 2.0 and one COM RS-232. An M12 DC power connector (A-coded) with ACC support guarantees secure power management.

For expansion, the systems provide one full-size PCIe Mini Card slot (USB + PCIe/SATA) with a nano-SIM socket supporting PCIe Mini Card or mSATA with auto-detection, one M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi + Bluetooth module, and one M.2 Key M 2280 slot (PCIe Gen4 x4/SATA) for SSD (NVMe/SATA) or PCIe device with auto-detection.

Highlights:

Fanless design with Intel Core i5-1335UE or processor U300E

Full Stainless SUS304 enclosure with IP66 & IP69K

Supports vertical installation with 90° rotated I/O

Supports proximity and light sensors

EC control (backlight on/off, brightness, light sensor, touch on/off, and Super I/O)

Intelligent power management solution (Smart Ignition)

Programmable OSD function key

Operating temperature: -20°C to +50°C

For more information, visit axiomtek.com.