Embedded Computing Design

Axiomtek’s New Stainless Steel Panel PCs Built for Heavy Industry and Automation

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 01, 2025

News

Image Credit: Axiomtek

Axiomtek released the GOT515-RPL-WCD (15.6") and GOT521-RPL-WCD (21.5") fanless panel PCs with full IP66 and IP69K-rated SUS304 stainless steel enclosures well suited for industries such as heavy machinery, food processing, chemical manufacturing, and agricultural automation.

The PCs include RS-232/422/485 (default RS-232, A-coded), USB 2.0 dual-port (A-coded), 2.5GBase-T Ethernet with Intel I226 (X-coded) supporting Wake-on-LAN and PXE Boot ROM, 1GBase-T Ethernet with Intel I210 (X-coded), and an optional M12 I/O blank via cable with two USB 2.0 and one COM RS-232. An M12 DC power connector (A-coded) with ACC support guarantees secure power management.

For expansion, the systems provide one full-size PCIe Mini Card slot (USB + PCIe/SATA) with a nano-SIM socket supporting PCIe Mini Card or mSATA with auto-detection, one M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi + Bluetooth module, and one M.2 Key M 2280 slot (PCIe Gen4 x4/SATA) for SSD (NVMe/SATA) or PCIe device with auto-detection.

Highlights:

  • Fanless design with Intel Core i5-1335UE or processor U300E
  • Full Stainless SUS304 enclosure with IP66 & IP69K
  • Supports vertical installation with 90° rotated I/O
  • Supports proximity and light sensors
  • EC control (backlight on/off, brightness, light sensor, touch on/off, and Super I/O)
  • Intelligent power management solution (Smart Ignition)
  • Programmable OSD function key
  • Operating temperature: -20°C to +50°C

For more information, visit axiomtek.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

