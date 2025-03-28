Embedded Computing Design

MediaTek's AI Vision From Edge to Cloud Keynote at COMPUTEX 2025

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 28, 2025

News

MediaTek's AI Vision From Edge to Cloud Keynote at COMPUTEX 2025

TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced that Dr. Rick Tsai, CEO of MediaTek, will deliver a keynote at COMPUTEX 2025, discussing AI vision from edge to cloud. The keynote is scheduled for May 20 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on the exhibition's opening day at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, 7F.

MediaTek drives innovation across devices, smart homes, automotive electronics, IoT, and data center technologies. At COMPUTEX 2025, MediaTek CEO Dr. Rick Tsai will outline MediaTek’s vision for AI computing from edge to cloud, explore the evolution of next-generation connectivity, and discuss how high-performance, power-efficient chipsets are shaping our future.

Dr. Tsai brings extensive leadership experience in the semiconductor and technology industries. Under his leadership, MediaTek has further strengthened its position as a leading innovator of advanced chip solutions, maintaining a leading position in the global mobile chipset market and driving progress in the entire portfolio of technology platforms. Demonstrate how MediaTek’s vision is to empower a connected, intelligent world for everyone.

COMPUTEX 2025, with the theme "AI Next," will take place from May 20th to May 23rd at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 & 2. This event will host nearly 1,400 exhibitors across 4,800 booths and showcase three major themes: AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility.

Registration for the COMPUTEX Keynote will open in April.

For more information, visit: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Topic Tags
IoT
Image Credit: STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics Unveils STM32U3 MCUs with Power-Saving Innovations for Smart IoT

March 25, 2025

MORE
Storage
Memory-Retaining Transistors Mark a Leap Forward in Electronics Design

March 24, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: Yes, You Can Do This With Bluetooth | Blecon

March 26, 2025

MORE
HPC/Datacenters
OSS Unveils Ultra-Dense 16-Way GPU Expansion System

March 19, 2025

MORE