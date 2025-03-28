MediaTek's AI Vision From Edge to Cloud Keynote at COMPUTEX 2025

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced that Dr. Rick Tsai, CEO of MediaTek, will deliver a keynote at COMPUTEX 2025, discussing AI vision from edge to cloud. The keynote is scheduled for May 20 at 11:00 AM (UTC+8) on the exhibition's opening day at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2, 7F.

MediaTek drives innovation across devices, smart homes, automotive electronics, IoT, and data center technologies. At COMPUTEX 2025, MediaTek CEO Dr. Rick Tsai will outline MediaTek’s vision for AI computing from edge to cloud, explore the evolution of next-generation connectivity, and discuss how high-performance, power-efficient chipsets are shaping our future.

Dr. Tsai brings extensive leadership experience in the semiconductor and technology industries. Under his leadership, MediaTek has further strengthened its position as a leading innovator of advanced chip solutions, maintaining a leading position in the global mobile chipset market and driving progress in the entire portfolio of technology platforms. Demonstrate how MediaTek’s vision is to empower a connected, intelligent world for everyone.

COMPUTEX 2025, with the theme "AI Next," will take place from May 20th to May 23rd at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 & 2. This event will host nearly 1,400 exhibitors across 4,800 booths and showcase three major themes: AI & Robotics, Next-Gen Tech, and Future Mobility.

Registration for the COMPUTEX Keynote will open in April.

For more information, visit: https://www.computextaipei.com.tw/en/index.html