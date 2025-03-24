Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm) to Explore AI’s Evolution in Devices and Ecosystems at COMPUTEX 2025

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Qualcomm TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) publicized that Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm Incorporated President and CEO, will speak at COMPUTEX 2025 as a notable Keynote speaker, discussing his view of the transformative influence of AI on device experiences and ecosystems. The discourse is scheduled for 14:00, May 19, (UTC+8), at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2, 7F.

As President and CEO of Qualcomm, Cristiano Amon has played a key role in defining the company’s direction, emphasizing the development of Edge AI, an industry-leading product roadmap, and fast-tracking 5G adoption.

Qualcomm has been a leader in innovative technologies for 40 years expanding and diversifying into multiple industries, including automotive, computing, virtual reality, augmented reality, networking, and industrial.

COMPUTEX 2025 with the theme "AI Next," is set to take place from May 20th to May 23rd at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 & 2.

Registration for COMPUTEX Keynote will open in April.