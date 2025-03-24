Embedded Computing Design

Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm) to Explore AI’s Evolution in Devices and Ecosystems at COMPUTEX 2025

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

March 24, 2025

News

Image Credit: Qualcomm

TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) publicized that Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm Incorporated President and CEO, will speak at COMPUTEX 2025 as a notable Keynote speaker, discussing his view of the transformative influence of AI on device experiences and ecosystems. The discourse is scheduled for 14:00, May 19, (UTC+8), at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2, 7F.

As President and CEO of Qualcomm, Cristiano Amon has played a key role in defining the company’s direction, emphasizing the development of Edge AI, an industry-leading product roadmap, and fast-tracking 5G adoption.

Qualcomm has been a leader in innovative technologies for 40 years expanding and diversifying into multiple industries, including automotive, computing, virtual reality, augmented reality, networking, and industrial.

COMPUTEX 2025 with the theme "AI Next," is set to take place from May 20th to May 23rd at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 & 2.

Registration for COMPUTEX Keynote will open in April.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Topic Tags
Consumer
Image Credit: Infineon
Overcome smart door lock design challenges using the latest Wi-Fi Standards

February 4, 2025

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Ignion
Ignion's Oxion 2.0 Enhances RF Design with Real-Time AI Feedback and Expert Guidance

March 19, 2025

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Qualcomm
Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm) to Explore AI’s Evolution in Devices and Ecosystems at COMPUTEX 2025

March 24, 2025

MORE
Storage
Memory-Retaining Transistors Mark a Leap Forward in Electronics Design

March 24, 2025

MORE