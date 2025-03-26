Embedded Executive: Yes, You Can Do This With Bluetooth | Blecon

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Just when you thought you’d done everything you could do with Bluetooth, along comes something new and unique. At a recent technical conference, I was witness to a very cool demo that was all based on Bluetooth. Rather than attempt to describe it myself, I asked Simon Ford, the Founder of Blecon, the company providing the demo, to explain what it is, how it works, and why it’s so difficult to achieve. Hear it on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.